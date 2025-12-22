Left Menu

First Foodgrain Freight Train Arrives in Kashmir: A New Era in Rail Logistics

The inaugural foodgrain freight train by the Food Corporation of India reached Anantnag Goods Terminal, integrating Kashmir with India's national freight rail network. This significant development promises efficient logistics, reduced costs, and boosts to local economies by improving food security and regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:43 IST
First-ever FCI foodgrain freight train (Photo/FCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented milestone for Kashmir's rail-based logistics sector, the Food Corporation of India's first-ever foodgrain freight train arrived at the Anantnag Goods Terminal on Sunday. This event officially links the region with the national freight rail network, marking a transformative moment in regional logistics.

K.L. Mina, Depot Manager for FCI Kashmir, reported that the train transported 1,300 metric tonnes of rice in 21 wagons, significantly cutting down the time usually required through road transport. Mina expressed gratitude towards the Government of India, the Ministry of Railways, and the FCI for their collaborative efforts.

The initiative is expected to usher in numerous future shipments, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs. Dispatched from Ajitwal Railway Station and recorded as the first bulk foodgrain transportation to South Kashmir, this train marks a pivotal step in ensuring a seamless foodgrain supply to the valley. It's set to strengthen local economies, support agricultural growth, and spark opportunities in logistics and related sectors, thereby modernizing the Valley's freight infrastructure.

