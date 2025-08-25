Left Menu

Unison Metals Unveils Strategic Stock Split to Boost Investor Appeal

Unison Metals Limited announced a 1:10 stock split of its equity shares, aimed at increasing affordability and liquidity. The move, pending member approval, will amplify the nominal number of shares, potentially enhancing retail participation and interest in the company. The completion is expected within two months.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:29 IST
Unison Metals To Split Equity Shares Of Rs. 10 Into 10 Shares Of Re. 1. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unison Metals Limited, a prominent player in the steel industry, has declared an upcoming subdivision of its equity shares. The company's Board of Directors has sanctioned the division of each Rs. 10 equity share into ten shares, each valued at Re. 1, marking a pioneering approach to attract broader investment.

This strategic stock split will elevate Unison Metals' equity share count from 3.42 crore at Rs. 10 each to 34.25 crore at Re. 1 each, contingent upon shareholder approval and other regulatory clearances. Notably, this initiative aims to make the company's shares more financially accessible to a diversified investor base while potentially boosting market liquidity.

Endorsing this development, a senior spokesperson from Unison Metals stated that the equity split is likely to promote greater retail investor involvement. The subdivision aligns with the firm's goal to foster increased interest and long-term value for shareholders. Supported by the UNIDO, Unison Metals continues to demonstrate its commitment to quality through the manufacture of industrial stainless steel products.

