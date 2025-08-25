Kauvery Hospital Leads Innovation at Afib & Pacing Summit 2025

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai has successfully hosted the Afib & Pacing Summit 2025, a pivotal academic event aimed at advancing atrial fibrillation management and device therapies. The symposium united cardiac electrophysiologists, cardiologists, and general physicians to exchange knowledge and hone skills in dealing with atrial fibrillation (AFib) and innovating device therapies like leadless pacemakers.

The summit tackled the escalating global issue of Atrial Fibrillation, the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia, impacting over 37 million people worldwide. AFib is linked to irregular and oftentimes rapid heartbeats, heightening risks of stroke and heart failure. With its prevalence expected to double by 2050, the workshop highlighted the urgency for innovation in rhythm care, spotlighting electrophysiologists' central role in propelling this advancement.

Throughout the event, attendees engaged in keynote speeches, live case discussions, and hands-on training through simulators and wet lab dissections. The academic program covered a wide array of topics from AF-related stroke risk reduction and ablation strategies to the emerging application of leadless pacemakers, with practical training in single and dual chamber implantation. The summit was meticulously designed to integrate theory with real-world application, enabling physicians to adopt the latest insights and procedural skills to enhance patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)