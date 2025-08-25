Left Menu

360 ONE Asset Expands with Major Stake in Bluegrass Business Park

360 ONE Asset has acquired a 50% stake in Bluegrass Business Park, Pune, from Brookfield Asset Management's private real estate fund, valued at Rs 2,400 crore. The park includes a leased one-million-square-foot tower and an under-construction office with retail spaces. Brookfield remains in charge of management and leasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:59 IST
360 ONE Asset Expands with Major Stake in Bluegrass Business Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant real estate transaction, 360 ONE Asset has purchased a 50 percent share in Pune's Bluegrass Business Park from Brookfield Asset Management's private real estate fund. The deal, with an enterprise value of Rs 2,400 crore, underscores growing investor confidence in India's office market.

Covering an area of 7 acres, Bluegrass Business Park comprises an operational one-million-square-foot tower leased to Mastercard and an additional office tower currently under construction. Brookfield will continue managing and developing the property, maintaining its influence in the booming office sector.

Niraj Murarka of 360 ONE Asset emphasized the strategic importance of investing in high-quality urban real estate. Meanwhile, Brookfield's Rachit Kothari noted the transaction as a vote of confidence in India's steadily growing office market.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Trial Against Gambhir

Delhi High Court Refuses to Halt Trial Against Gambhir

 India
2
Sweden Signs Landmark Deal with Thailand for Gripen Fighter Jets

Sweden Signs Landmark Deal with Thailand for Gripen Fighter Jets

 Global
3
PDD Holdings Surpasses Revenue Expectations Amidst E-commerce Rivalry

PDD Holdings Surpasses Revenue Expectations Amidst E-commerce Rivalry

 Global
4
LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

LRQA Shines at CISO Singapore 2025: Pioneering Cybersecurity Excellence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025