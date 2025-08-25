Railways Announces Special Train Service for Durga Puja Festivities

The Indian Railways is setting in motion a special train service to handle the anticipated passenger rush during the Durga Puja festival. This weekly service will connect Patna in Bihar with Puri in Odisha, a railway official revealed.

Dubbed the Patna-Puri-Patna Weekly Puja Special, the train will embark from Patna every Thursday starting August 28 until December 25, while from Puri, it will leave every Friday starting August 29 until December 26. The specially arranged train will be fitted with one second AC coach, two third AC coaches, nine sleeper-class coaches, and six second-class seating coaches, according to an official statement.

In both directions, the train will make scheduled stops at important stations, including Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokameh, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Asansol, Durgapur, Barddhaman, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur Road, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)