Delhi Metro Fare Hike After Eight Years: Balancing Operational Costs Amid Financial Strains

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased passenger fares for the first time in nearly eight years to address financial stress from COVID-19 losses, loan repayments, and ageing infrastructure. The fare hike ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 4, aiming to sustain operational standards despite ongoing financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Monday a revision to its passenger fares, marking the first increase in nearly eight years, as it grapples with financial stress from COVID-19 losses, loan repayments, and upkeep costs.

The fare adjustment, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4, aims to provide limited financial relief by sustaining operational standards, despite projected losses of Rs 1,598 crore in 2024-25. The revised fares, which include an increase from Rs 10 to Rs 11 for journeys up to 2 km, are set to balance rising operational expenses.

Additionally, this adjustment also affects the Airport Express Line, with increases of up to Rs 5, to mitigate major financial pressures such as COVID-related losses, repayment obligations, and infrastructure upkeep costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

