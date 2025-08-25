Left Menu

Cantor Fitzgerald Bullish on Ambuja Cements: Projected 30% Gains Ahead

Cantor Fitzgerald rates Ambuja Cements as 'overweight,' predicting a 30% investment return within a year. The company's strategic growth and market share expansion underpin the optimism, with plans for increased capacity and cost reduction likely to solidify its competitive stance in India's cement sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:33 IST
Cantor Fitzgerald Bullish on Ambuja Cements: Projected 30% Gains Ahead
Ambuja Cements (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A global financial advisory powerhouse, Cantor Fitzgerald, has bestowed an "overweight" rating on Ambuja Cements, forecasting a lucrative 30% return on investment over the next 12 months. The firm's analysis sets a target price of Rs 745, suggesting a near 30% uptick from its existing share valuation at Rs 582.

Currently standing as the ninth-largest cement producer worldwide, Ambuja Cements has demonstrated remarkable growth, expanding its capacity by 50% in under three years, now reaching 104.5 MTPA. This capacity is projected to rise to 118 MTPA by 2025-26 and further to 140 MTPA by 2027-28, driven by a blend of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

The company's market share has seen a substantial climb, doubling from about 8% to 15.5% in three years, with ambitions to hit 18% by 2027-28 and 20% by 2029-30. Coupled with a digital transformation initiative and a focus on premium cement, Ambuja is poised for an 8-10% cut in raw material costs, enhancing its profitability margins amid robust industry growth projections.

TRENDING

1
Crackdown in Telangana: 13 Arrested in Multi-Crore Cybercrime Racket

Crackdown in Telangana: 13 Arrested in Multi-Crore Cybercrime Racket

 India
2
French Bond Yields Surge Amid Political Turmoil

French Bond Yields Surge Amid Political Turmoil

 United Kingdom
3
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Alleges Massive CIDCO Land Scam

NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Alleges Massive CIDCO Land Scam

 India
4
Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025