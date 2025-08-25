Kerala's Festive Pay Boost: Onam Bonanza for 13 Lakh Workers

In a bid to bring festive cheer this Onam, Kerala has decided to hike bonuses and allowances for its state employees, teachers, and thousands of other workers. This move is set to positively impact more than 13 lakh citizens.

Announced by State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the government plans to increase bonuses for employees and teachers by Rs 500, bringing the total to Rs 4,500. Those who do not receive bonuses will instead be eligible for a festival payment increase to Rs 3,000.

Despite facing financial constraints, the state ensures all previously benefited employees and pensioners will see a raise this year, rebuffing budgetary limitations posed by central government policies. The initiative includes increases in festival allowances for various sectors, addressing economic strains while maintaining cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)