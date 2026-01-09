Left Menu

Teachers Intensify 'Equal Pay for Equal Work' Protest in City

The Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association has ramped up its protests in the city, demanding 'equal pay for equal work.' Teachers staged demonstrations and rallies, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to address pay inequities, citing his past assurances. Over 10,000 teachers participated statewide.

In a show of solidarity and determination, members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers' Association heightened their protest for 'equal pay for equal work' in the city on Friday. The demonstration, now in its 15th day, saw teachers gathering at the Directorate of School Education campus before marching along the prominent Anna Salai road.

General Secretary J Robert addressed the media, reminding the DMK government of its election promise to rectify pay disparities. He expressed disappointment, emphasizing the trust placed in the party during the elections. 'We are forced onto the streets as our voices remain unheard,' he remarked, highlighting the vital role teachers play in the state's progress.

The association criticized the government's 'No Work, No Pay' stance, pointing out that teachers already receive insufficient wages. They called for Chief Minister M K Stalin's immediate intervention to resolve these issues, warning of further statewide action if demands are ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

