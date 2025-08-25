Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Luxcara, a German asset manager, announced a reconsideration of its current deal with China's Ming Yang Smart Energy to supply turbines for the Waterkant wind farm. This decision comes in response to operational efficiencies and a broader political discourse surrounding technological dependency.

The initial deal with Ming Yang was scrutinized due to geopolitical tensions, specifically the European Commission's review of Chinese wind turbine makers' market influence. While Luxcara cited operational reasons for the shift to Siemens Gamesa, it acknowledged the compatibility with political objectives as a positive outcome.

The move is set against a backdrop of Germany attempting to reduce reliance on China, amid rising geopolitical concerns. Waterkant, located in Germany's North Sea, aims to connect to the grid by 2028, powering 400,000 households. Siemens Gamesa, despite financial woes, is seen as a potential European alternative.

