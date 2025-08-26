Left Menu

Patel Retail IPO Sees Strong Market Debut with 20% Premium

Patel Retail, a Mumbai-based supermarket chain, listed with nearly a 20% premium over its IPO price on both BSE and NSE, indicating strong investor interest. The IPO received vast oversubscription. The proceeds will fund debt repayment, working capital, and corporate purposes, as the company expands in Tier-III cities.

Patel Retail, a prominent Mumbai-based supermarket brand, made a significant entrance into the stock market on Tuesday. The company's shares debuted with a nearly 20% premium over the set issue price of Rs 255. The initial public offering for Patel Retail was highly anticipated, drawing substantial investor interest.

The retail chain's stock opened at Rs 305 on the BSE, a remarkable 19.60% rise, before stabilizing at Rs 289.75. Meanwhile, the NSE saw the stock start at Rs 300, exhibiting a 17.65% hike, later adjusting to Rs 290.20. The current market valuation stands at Rs 981.98 crore on the NSE.

The IPO, which was subscribed 95.70 times, aimed to raise Rs 242.76 crore, with shares priced between Rs 237-255. The funds from the IPO will be directed towards debt clearance, working capital, and general corporate expenses as the company grows under its retail brand, 'Patel's R Mart'.

