Left Menu

RBI Announces Rs 32,000 Crore Auction for Dated Securities

The Reserve Bank of India will oversee the sale of two dated securities totaling Rs 32,000 crore on August 29, 2025. Dividing equally, the securities are set for completion by September 1, 2025, with options for additional subscriptions and both competitive and non-competitive bidding methods available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:55 IST
RBI Announces Rs 32,000 Crore Auction for Dated Securities
Representational Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared its plan to manage the sale of two dated securities amounting to a combined Rs 32,000 crore, scheduled for auction on August 29, 2025. The Government of India's initiative will see the amount split equally between 6.68% GS 2040 and 6.90% GS 2065, each valued at Rs 16,000 crore. Settlement is expected by September 1, 2025.

Additionally, the RBI noted that the government may opt to retain extra subscriptions up to Rs 2,000 crore for both securities. The auction will employ a multiple price method facilitated by the RBI's Mumbai Office. Bidders are required to submit offers electronically via the e-Kuber system on the specified date. Non-competitive bids have a submission window between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., while competitive bids are accepted until 11:30 a.m. Announcements of results will follow on the same day, with payments due by September 1, 2025. Primary dealers can engage in underwriting additional competitive underwriting, with bids due from 09:00 a.m. to 09:30 a.m. through e-Kuber.

The RBI also revealed that the stocks are eligible for 'When Issued' trading from August 26 to August 29, 2025, under current guidelines. Competitive and non-competitive bidding facilities are available, reserving up to 5% of the notified amount for eligible investors. The minimum auction bid is Rs 10,000, incremented in multiples. Individual investors can participate via the non-competitive segment through the RBI's Retail Direct portal, with successful bids being allocated at the average yield or price from the competitive auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025