New Balance's Global Leap: A Tamil Nadu Triumph
US-based New Balance Athletics, Inc., has made its first overseas shipment from Tamil Nadu to global markets. This signifies a major milestone for the brand and highlights Tamil Nadu's global manufacturing capabilities. The move, aided by local and Taiwanese partners, is a significant step in the footwear industry.
US-based New Balance Athletics, Inc. has achieved a significant landmark by dispatching its inaugural international shipment from Tamil Nadu to global markets. This development signifies a major achievement in the company's operations within the Indian state, as affirmed by the regional government's announcement.
The government-backed agency, Guidance, celebrated this milestone by stating that it highlights global confidence in Tamil Nadu's manufacturing prowess and places the region prominently on the international scene.
New Balance, renowned for its iconic Boston origins, achieved this export milestone through collaboration with the Chennai-based Farida Group and Taiwan's CJ Group. As New Balance plans to establish a landmark facility in the Tirupattur-Ambur corridor, this venture marks a transformative chapter for the footwear sector, specifically in sports and synthetic categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
