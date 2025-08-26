Modi Champions Swadeshi and Make in India at Electric Vehicle Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored the importance of the swadeshi mantra as he inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's inaugural electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Gujarat. Modi highlighted the favorable environment fostered by the Make in India initiative for both global and domestic manufacturers.

During the event, Modi urged citizens to purchase only locally produced goods, emphasizing that the investment source was secondary to the Indian labor behind the production. The Prime Minister praised Maruti Suzuki as a swadeshi company and shared impressive growth statistics, including a 500% increase in electronics production and a 2700% rise in mobile manufacturing over the past decade.

Modi expressed confidence in India's democracy, demographic advantage, and skilled workforce as a foundation for success, inviting states to engage in competitive reforms and pro-development policies. He reiterated India's commitment to enhancing industries, particularly focusing on the burgeoning semiconductor sector and futuristic industries through Mission Manufacturing.