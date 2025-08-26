Left Menu

Modi Champions Swadeshi and Make in India at Electric Vehicle Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted the swadeshi mantra while launching Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle in Gujarat. He emphasized the success of the Make in India initiative and India's growing dominance in global manufacturing. Modi encouraged states to compete in reforms and stressed the significance of Mission Manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:28 IST
Modi Champions Swadeshi and Make in India at Electric Vehicle Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored the importance of the swadeshi mantra as he inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's inaugural electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Gujarat. Modi highlighted the favorable environment fostered by the Make in India initiative for both global and domestic manufacturers.

During the event, Modi urged citizens to purchase only locally produced goods, emphasizing that the investment source was secondary to the Indian labor behind the production. The Prime Minister praised Maruti Suzuki as a swadeshi company and shared impressive growth statistics, including a 500% increase in electronics production and a 2700% rise in mobile manufacturing over the past decade.

Modi expressed confidence in India's democracy, demographic advantage, and skilled workforce as a foundation for success, inviting states to engage in competitive reforms and pro-development policies. He reiterated India's commitment to enhancing industries, particularly focusing on the burgeoning semiconductor sector and futuristic industries through Mission Manufacturing.

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025