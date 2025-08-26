Alstom Secures Major Mumbai Metro Contract for Driverless Trains
French transportation giant Alstom will supply 39 driverless trainsets and a CBTC signalling system to Mumbai Metro Line 4 under a significant contract. This collaboration with Larsen & Toubro includes five years of maintenance. The project aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative and aims to enhance Mumbai's infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
French transportation leader Alstom has secured a significant agreement to supply 39 driverless trainsets and a cutting-edge Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system to the Mumbai Metro Line 4. The contract, valued at several hundred million euros, also involves a five-year maintenance service.
This order, placed by the Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority and fulfilled in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro India, is part of an Integrated Systems Package for the Green Line. The trainsets will be manufactured domestically at Alstom's Sri City factory in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the 'Make in India' initiative.
The ambitious project covers a 35.3 km corridor linking Wadala and Kasarvadavali, aiming to provide seamless connectivity with existing infrastructure. Alstom's President for APAC, Ling Fang, stated that this project will enhance commuter solutions and contribute to upgrading Mumbai's transport infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alstom
- driverless
- trainsets
- Mumbai
- Metro
- CBTC
- signalling
- L&T
- Make in India
- transport
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro Fare Hike After Eight Years: Balancing Operational Costs Amid Financial Strains
Kochi Metro Phase 3 Set to Transform Urban Connectivity
Record-Breaking Commuter Surge on New Kolkata Metro Lines
Goa Water Metro: Transforming Inland Connectivity
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Minimal Increase Aims to Balance Costs