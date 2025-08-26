Alstom Secures Major Mumbai Metro Contract for Driverless Trains

French transportation leader Alstom has secured a significant agreement to supply 39 driverless trainsets and a cutting-edge Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system to the Mumbai Metro Line 4. The contract, valued at several hundred million euros, also involves a five-year maintenance service.

This order, placed by the Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority and fulfilled in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro India, is part of an Integrated Systems Package for the Green Line. The trainsets will be manufactured domestically at Alstom's Sri City factory in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the 'Make in India' initiative.

The ambitious project covers a 35.3 km corridor linking Wadala and Kasarvadavali, aiming to provide seamless connectivity with existing infrastructure. Alstom's President for APAC, Ling Fang, stated that this project will enhance commuter solutions and contribute to upgrading Mumbai's transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)