US Tariffs Threaten India's Readymade Garment Export Growth

India's readymade garment sector faces a stark challenge as US tariffs are set to increase by 50%, threatening to halve revenue growth to 3-5% this fiscal year, according to a recent report.

These tariffs, effective August 27, 2025, will particularly affect the US-bound exports, which previously constituted a third of the sector's revenue.

In response, Indian exporters are pivoting to the EU, UK, and UAE markets to mitigate potential losses and benefit from the new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK.