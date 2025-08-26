US Tariffs Threaten India's Readymade Garment Export Growth
India's readymade garment industry faces a major setback as the US imposes 50% tariffs, significantly impacting revenue growth. This tariff will challenge India's competitiveness against China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. To mitigate losses, India looks to strengthen trade with the EU, UK, and UAE.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
India's readymade garment sector faces a stark challenge as US tariffs are set to increase by 50%, threatening to halve revenue growth to 3-5% this fiscal year, according to a recent report.
These tariffs, effective August 27, 2025, will particularly affect the US-bound exports, which previously constituted a third of the sector's revenue.
In response, Indian exporters are pivoting to the EU, UK, and UAE markets to mitigate potential losses and benefit from the new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- readymade garment
- US tariffs
- export
- trade
- FTA
- UK
- EU
- UAE
- competing nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-UK's Farage unveils plan to deport asylum seekers, warns of 'civil disorder’
Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, Chile undersecretary says
Himachal assembly speaker rejects privilege motion against CM Sukhu; MLA Sudhir Sharma vows to resubmit it under rules
US offers air and intelligence support to postwar force in Ukraine, FT says
UPDATE 1-Polish government says president's Ukraine bill veto may cost 8 billion zlotys