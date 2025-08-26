Left Menu

Kerala State Financial Enterprises Achieves Historic ₹1 Lakh Crore Milestone

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) becomes India's first Miscellaneous Non-Banking Company (MNBC) to reach ₹1 lakh crore in business. Celebrated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KSFE's growth highlights its role in Kerala's development, innovation in financial services, and significant impact on the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:46 IST
Kerala State Financial Enterprises Achieves Historic ₹1 Lakh Crore Milestone
Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) Becomes India's First MNBC to Cross 1 Trillion Business. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's financial sector, Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has become the first Miscellaneous Non-Banking Company (MNBC) to reach a business milestone of ₹1 lakh crore. The announcement was made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a celebratory event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Highlighting KSFE's journey, Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized its crucial role in Kerala's socioeconomic progress. 'As a pivotal financial alternative, KSFE exemplifies how state-led institutions can promote sustainable growth,' he stated. This achievement underscores KSFE's financial resilience, operational excellence, and its steadfast dedication to customer service.

KSFE's MNBC classification, under RBI guidelines, enables a broader range of services and greater operational flexibility. Since 2016, KSFE has tripled its business, showcasing resilience despite global financial pressures. Its 'Mission One Crore' initiative is set to expand the customer base to one crore, enhancing its financial ecosystem further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra

HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's ...

 India
2
Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by continuous rain, minister urges caution

Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by contin...

 India
3
New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability

New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountabi...

 Global
4
'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verdict

'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verd...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025