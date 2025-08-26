Kerala State Financial Enterprises Achieves Historic ₹1 Lakh Crore Milestone

In a significant development for India's financial sector, Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) has become the first Miscellaneous Non-Banking Company (MNBC) to reach a business milestone of ₹1 lakh crore. The announcement was made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a celebratory event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Highlighting KSFE's journey, Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized its crucial role in Kerala's socioeconomic progress. 'As a pivotal financial alternative, KSFE exemplifies how state-led institutions can promote sustainable growth,' he stated. This achievement underscores KSFE's financial resilience, operational excellence, and its steadfast dedication to customer service.

KSFE's MNBC classification, under RBI guidelines, enables a broader range of services and greater operational flexibility. Since 2016, KSFE has tripled its business, showcasing resilience despite global financial pressures. Its 'Mission One Crore' initiative is set to expand the customer base to one crore, enhancing its financial ecosystem further.

(With inputs from agencies.)