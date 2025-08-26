Metro Mishap: Disorderly Conduct Raises Safety Concerns

Videos of a man causing a disturbance with security personnel inside a Delhi Metro coach have gone viral on social media platforms. The incident has sparked widespread debate about safety and passenger behavior in one of the capital's primary transit systems.

The first video shows the individual, seemingly intoxicated, verbally abusing security staff as onlooking passengers remain silent. A second video captures security members forcefully removing the man from the train at the Karol Bagh Metro Station, highlighting operational challenges faced by the transit network.

Despite the video's rapid circulation and public outcry, Delhi Police have stated that no official complaint has been filed. A Metro Unit officer confirmed that while the footage is under verification, actions will depend on any forthcoming complaints or evidence of a criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies.)