Left Menu

India's Dual Strategy to Dominate Critical Minerals: Future-Ready and Self-reliant

India aims for self-reliance in critical minerals with a dual approach: boosting domestic mining and forging international partnerships. Amid global supply challenges and China's dominance, strategic steps, including partnerships with the ‘Lithium Triangle’, are key to securing resources vital for the evolving energy and tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:51 IST
India's Dual Strategy to Dominate Critical Minerals: Future-Ready and Self-reliant
Abhishek Bhatia, Managing Director and Partner, BCG (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is charting a path to self-reliance in critical minerals, adopting a dual strategy that emphasizes both domestic extraction and international collaboration, according to Abhishek Bhatia, Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group. The approach seeks to leverage India's strengths in minerals like bauxite and iron ore while expanding access to rare earth elements critical for emerging technologies.

The urgency is underscored by the global shift towards electric vehicles, which has amplified the demand for rare earth materials. Recent moves by China to control its rare earth exports have intensified the focus on local mining and international partnerships. India's government continues to engage diplomatically with the 'Lithium Triangle' nations - Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile - to bolster its supply of lithium, essential for EV battery production.

In response to these challenges, the Indian government has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission, backed by significant funding to spearhead exploration and mining initiatives. Encouraging private sector involvement remains a priority, as the nation seeks to mitigate dependence on China and secure its position in the global minerals market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's Bandra

HC dismisses PILs against private development of reclaimed land in Mumbai's ...

 India
2
Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by continuous rain, minister urges caution

Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by contin...

 India
3
New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability

New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountabi...

 Global
4
'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verdict

'Extremely shocking': SC irked over Allahabad HC's delay in pronouncing verd...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025