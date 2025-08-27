Left Menu

Mumbai Monorail Mishap Spurs High-Level Inquiry and Suspensions

In response to a recent Monorail incident in Mumbai amid heavy rains, the MMRDA has suspended two officials and launched a high-level inquiry. The incident, which left over 700 passengers stranded, prompted questions about operational safety and led to the establishment of a committee to suggest improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken decisive action after a significant operational lapse left hundreds of commuters stranded on Monorail trains amidst torrential rains. Two senior officials have been suspended following this incident, which has raised serious concerns about passenger safety.

Last Tuesday, the MMRDA announced the initiation of a high-level investigation into the August 19 event, wherein rescue operations were needed for 582 passengers stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park. Another 200 passengers were safely evacuated from a separate Monorail train that was successfully towed back to Wadala station.

The incident's fallout prompted the MMRDA to suspend Manish Soni, Chief Engineer (Signal & Telecom), and Rajiv Gite, Manager (Security), due to lapses in Standard Operating Procedures. A newly formed committee, led by Vikram Kumar and experts, will examine the situation comprehensively to propose corrective safety measures.

