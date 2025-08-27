Mumbai Monorail Mishap Spurs High-Level Inquiry and Suspensions

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken decisive action after a significant operational lapse left hundreds of commuters stranded on Monorail trains amidst torrential rains. Two senior officials have been suspended following this incident, which has raised serious concerns about passenger safety.

Last Tuesday, the MMRDA announced the initiation of a high-level investigation into the August 19 event, wherein rescue operations were needed for 582 passengers stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park. Another 200 passengers were safely evacuated from a separate Monorail train that was successfully towed back to Wadala station.

The incident's fallout prompted the MMRDA to suspend Manish Soni, Chief Engineer (Signal & Telecom), and Rajiv Gite, Manager (Security), due to lapses in Standard Operating Procedures. A newly formed committee, led by Vikram Kumar and experts, will examine the situation comprehensively to propose corrective safety measures.