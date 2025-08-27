Tragic End in Saharanpur: Family's Debt-Driven Demise
A family in Saharanpur allegedly ended their lives due to financial distress. Sachin Grover, his wife, and their infant son were found dead, leaving a note explaining their debt issues. The couple reportedly poisoned their son before taking their own lives.
A family in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, met a tragic end due to severe financial distress. Sachin Grover, a 30-year-old handloom businessman, along with his wife Shivani and their four-month-old son Fateh, allegedly took their own lives, police reported on Wednesday.
The grim discovery was made by relatives, who found the bodies in different rooms of the family home. A suicide note, penned by Sachin, revealed his profound struggle with mounting debt and a lack of income.
Sachin requested the sale of their car and house to clear their debts, ensuring no unpaid dues were left behind. The couple allegedly poisoned their son before hanging themselves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
