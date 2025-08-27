Left Menu

Tragic End in Saharanpur: Family's Debt-Driven Demise

A family in Saharanpur allegedly ended their lives due to financial distress. Sachin Grover, his wife, and their infant son were found dead, leaving a note explaining their debt issues. The couple reportedly poisoned their son before taking their own lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:50 IST
Tragic End in Saharanpur: Family's Debt-Driven Demise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, met a tragic end due to severe financial distress. Sachin Grover, a 30-year-old handloom businessman, along with his wife Shivani and their four-month-old son Fateh, allegedly took their own lives, police reported on Wednesday.

The grim discovery was made by relatives, who found the bodies in different rooms of the family home. A suicide note, penned by Sachin, revealed his profound struggle with mounting debt and a lack of income.

Sachin requested the sale of their car and house to clear their debts, ensuring no unpaid dues were left behind. The couple allegedly poisoned their son before hanging themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Greenland Influence Efforts

Tensions Rise as Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Greenland Influence Effort...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Education: QCP Launches TechCell®

Revolutionizing Education: QCP Launches TechCell®

 Global
3
Ukraine Power Outages: Impact of Russian Attacks

Ukraine Power Outages: Impact of Russian Attacks

 Ukraine
4
Professor Jha Honored: National Awards to Teachers 2025

Professor Jha Honored: National Awards to Teachers 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025