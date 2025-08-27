India's Strategy to Counter US Tariff Hikes: Commerce Ministry's Export Boost

The Commerce Ministry is taking proactive measures to safeguard Indian exporters in light of the recent 50% tariffs imposed by the US. Various sector meetings, including chemicals, gems, and jewelry, are scheduled to explore new market avenues.

Officials report rapid progress on the Export Promotion Mission, unveiled in the national Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Stakeholder discussions on diversifying export markets will be a focal point over the next few days.

Indian products now subjected to high tariffs include textiles, gems, shrimp, and machinery. Exempt sectors include pharma and electronics with the US remaining a key trading partner, accounting for a significant portion of India's exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)