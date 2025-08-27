PNB Launches Startup-Centric Branch in Delhi, Partners with STPI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its first India-based branch dedicated to startups, located in Delhi. The bank is set to expand this initiative nationwide, introducing more dedicated branches to foster startup growth and financial inclusion across the country.

In a strategic move, PNB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). This partnership aims to enhance financial literacy, provide necessary banking services, and facilitate registration with financial institutions for Indian startups. Ashok Chandra, PNB's MD and CEO, emphasized the crucial role STPI plays in supporting startups, citing its robust ecosystem and infrastructure.

The bank is optimistic about providing financial support, including loans up to Rs 20 crore, for viable startup proposals. Meanwhile, STPI Director General Arvind Kumar highlighted the groundbreaking nature of this partnership, acknowledging the banking sector's increased involvement in the startup ecosystem. As the initiative unfolds, PNB is also collaborating with incubators, IIT Delhi, IIIT, and other tech institutions to support the burgeoning startup community.

