Left Menu

PNB Launches Startup-Centric Branch in Delhi, Partners with STPI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has opened its first startup-focused branch in Delhi and teamed up with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to support startups with financial services and literacy. PNB plans to establish more branches countrywide, aiming to enhance startup engagement and financial accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:25 IST
PNB Launches Startup-Centric Branch in Delhi, Partners with STPI
Punjab National Bank (PNB) signs MoU with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab National Bank (PNB) marked a significant milestone by inaugurating its first India-based branch dedicated to startups, located in Delhi. The bank is set to expand this initiative nationwide, introducing more dedicated branches to foster startup growth and financial inclusion across the country.

In a strategic move, PNB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). This partnership aims to enhance financial literacy, provide necessary banking services, and facilitate registration with financial institutions for Indian startups. Ashok Chandra, PNB's MD and CEO, emphasized the crucial role STPI plays in supporting startups, citing its robust ecosystem and infrastructure.

The bank is optimistic about providing financial support, including loans up to Rs 20 crore, for viable startup proposals. Meanwhile, STPI Director General Arvind Kumar highlighted the groundbreaking nature of this partnership, acknowledging the banking sector's increased involvement in the startup ecosystem. As the initiative unfolds, PNB is also collaborating with incubators, IIT Delhi, IIIT, and other tech institutions to support the burgeoning startup community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

 India
3
India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

 India
4
Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025