Sterling Struggles Amid Dollar Resurgence and Inflation Data

Sterling slipped as the US dollar gained strength, driven by concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence. The British pound showed resilience as expectations for Bank of England rate cuts decreased, despite rising UK producer price inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling faced a retreat on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies. The dollar's rise was fueled by wavering investor confidence in the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence, while UK traders analyzed fresh producer price inflation data.

The British pound decreased by 0.33% to $1.3434, following a decline in the euro, which fell 0.5% to $1.1584. Despite an initial slump due to President Donald Trump's decision to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, the dollar regained its composure, rising 0.3% against a basket of currencies.

Throughout the month, sterling remains poised for a 1.5% increase against the dollar, aided by tempered expectations for rate cuts by the Bank of England and positive economic indicators. Bank of England's Catherine Mann emphasized the significance of sustaining current monetary policy to counter persistent inflation, as UK producer output price inflation hit a two-year high of 1.9% in June.

