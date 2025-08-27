Left Menu

Delhi's Economic Progress: A Decade in Numbers

Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product and per capita income have seen significant growth over the last decade, despite a slight decrease in GSDP's contribution to the national GDP. The report highlights a strong recovery post-pandemic, with considerable future growth projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:50 IST
Delhi's Economic Progress: A Decade in Numbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income have both shown remarkable growth over the past decade, as reported by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Delhi government. The report outlined an annual GSDP growth of more than 5 per cent and per capita income growth of over 7 per cent.

Despite the positive indicators, the share of Delhi's GSDP in the national GDP at constant prices has seen a slight decline, from 3.94 per cent in 2011-12 to an estimated 3.79 per cent in 2024-25. This comes even as the state's economy recovers strongly post-pandemic, showing real GSDP growth predictions of 9.16 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.21 per cent in 2024-25.

The findings underscore a rapidly growing economy, with Delhi's per capita income at current prices projected to be 2.4 times the national average by 2024-25, further highlighting the capital's significant economic strides over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025