Delhi's Economic Progress: A Decade in Numbers

Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income have both shown remarkable growth over the past decade, as reported by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Delhi government. The report outlined an annual GSDP growth of more than 5 per cent and per capita income growth of over 7 per cent.

Despite the positive indicators, the share of Delhi's GSDP in the national GDP at constant prices has seen a slight decline, from 3.94 per cent in 2011-12 to an estimated 3.79 per cent in 2024-25. This comes even as the state's economy recovers strongly post-pandemic, showing real GSDP growth predictions of 9.16 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.21 per cent in 2024-25.

The findings underscore a rapidly growing economy, with Delhi's per capita income at current prices projected to be 2.4 times the national average by 2024-25, further highlighting the capital's significant economic strides over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)