KDEM and FKCCI Partner to Boost Karnataka's Digital Economy

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in collaboration with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) is set to bolster the state's digital economy, with a particular focus on district-level and cluster-based development beyond Bengaluru.

This partnership seeks to promote digital growth across Karnataka by leveraging FKCCI's extensive network of over 30 district chambers, alongside KDEM's initiatives. The focus areas include MSME digitisation, startup growth, and investment readiness across non-metro districts.

KDEM CEO Sanjeev Kumar Gupta highlighted the potential for new investments and technological growth, while FKCCI president Uma Reddy emphasized structured pathways for industry participation. The partnership aims to strengthen ecosystem development, enhance entrepreneurship, and support economic growth in technology-driven sectors.

