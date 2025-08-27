Left Menu

IndiaAI in Action: Unleashing AI Potential in India's Startup Ecosystem

The 'IndiaAI in Action' podcast series, launched by the Startup Policy Forum and IndiaAI Mission, delves into the innovative application of AI by Indian startups. It features narratives from industry leaders, highlighting AI's transformative impact across sectors in anticipation of the 2026 AI Impact Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:09 IST
IndiaAI in Action. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India — The Startup Policy Forum (SPF), in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission, announced the launch of 'IndiaAI in Action,' a podcast series designed to highlight how India's leading startups are employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address industrial challenges and achieve significant business and social results.

Season One of 'IndiaAI in Action' brings forth the stories of founders who are utilizing AI to drive innovation, enhance competitiveness, and provide transformative solutions across various sectors. Featured leaders include Harshil Mathur of Razorpay, Vivek Raghavan of Sarvam AI, and others from notable startups like Invideo and ixigo.

Through engaging narratives and detailed storytelling, the series showcases how Indian entrepreneurs are embracing AI across fintech, travel, healthcare, content creation, and more. This initiative precedes the AI Impact Summit set for February 2026, which will see global leaders come together in India to advocate for the responsible and inclusive adoption of AI.

'The IndiaAI Mission strives to foster AI's growth and integration nationwide,' stated Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY. 'The 'IndiaAI in Action' series epitomizes our startups' success in embodying this mission, reinforcing India's stature as a global nucleus for AI innovation.'

Supported by Vultr, the leading private cloud platform, this series aims to inspire and elevate AI innovation and usage by spotlighting groundbreaking founders and pioneering AI applications. As highlighted by Shweta Rajpal Kohli from the Startup Policy Forum, the series underscores the rapid pace at which Indian startups are adopting this revolutionary technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

