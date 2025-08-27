Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has revised the country's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 1.5%, a full percentage point lower than earlier estimates. During a Kremlin meeting on Wednesday, Siluanov discussed the slowdown in growth following the aggressive expansion seen in 2023 and 2024.

The Russian economy had demonstrated resilience despite Western sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, the current year has presented significant hurdles, with domestic activity hindered by labor shortages and steep interest rates introduced to combat inflation, exacerbated by an increase in military spending.

Siluanov assured President Vladimir Putin that, despite the tough economic circumstances, the growth rate would not drop below 1.5% this year, as per the Economy Ministry's projections. A balanced budget is reported to potentially ease future monetary policy, making credit more accessible and contributing to economic momentum. Russia reported a 4.3% growth in 2024, yet the central bank anticipates a more modest 1-2% growth this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)