Left Menu

Russia's Economic Growth Projections for 2025: A Moderate Outlook

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reported that Russia anticipates a 1.5% growth rate in 2025, down from previous projections. The economy experienced robust growth in 2023 and 2024 despite sanctions but now faces challenges due to labor shortages and high interest rates aimed at curbing inflation fueled by military spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:13 IST
Russia's Economic Growth Projections for 2025: A Moderate Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has revised the country's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 1.5%, a full percentage point lower than earlier estimates. During a Kremlin meeting on Wednesday, Siluanov discussed the slowdown in growth following the aggressive expansion seen in 2023 and 2024.

The Russian economy had demonstrated resilience despite Western sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. However, the current year has presented significant hurdles, with domestic activity hindered by labor shortages and steep interest rates introduced to combat inflation, exacerbated by an increase in military spending.

Siluanov assured President Vladimir Putin that, despite the tough economic circumstances, the growth rate would not drop below 1.5% this year, as per the Economy Ministry's projections. A balanced budget is reported to potentially ease future monetary policy, making credit more accessible and contributing to economic momentum. Russia reported a 4.3% growth in 2024, yet the central bank anticipates a more modest 1-2% growth this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025