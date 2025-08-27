Left Menu

Cuttack Station Redevelopment Mishap: Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services

A wall and shed at Cuttack railway station in Odisha collapsed amid redevelopment work, causing minor injuries and temporary train service disruption. Authorities have initiated restoration efforts swiftly. The incident occurred shortly after a train passed, with safety measures in place limiting public access near the construction.

Updated: 27-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:48 IST
Cuttack Station Redevelopment Mishap: Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services
A section of a wall and platform shed at Cuttack railway station in Odisha collapsed during redevelopment activities on Wednesday, resulting in minor injuries to one person, according to officials.

The wall collapse disrupted train services temporarily, as the roof of the affected shed fell onto the tracks. The incident, involving an old structure, took place shortly after a Vande Bharat train had passed the platform.

Pradeep Kumar Behera, additional divisional railway manager of Khurda Road Division, confirmed the area was restricted to the public as redevelopment work progressed. Local authorities, including the GRP and Fire Service, are on-site, and restoration efforts are in full gear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

