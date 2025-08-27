Cuttack Station Redevelopment Mishap: Wall Collapse Disrupts Train Services

A section of a wall and platform shed at Cuttack railway station in Odisha collapsed during redevelopment activities on Wednesday, resulting in minor injuries to one person, according to officials.

The wall collapse disrupted train services temporarily, as the roof of the affected shed fell onto the tracks. The incident, involving an old structure, took place shortly after a Vande Bharat train had passed the platform.

Pradeep Kumar Behera, additional divisional railway manager of Khurda Road Division, confirmed the area was restricted to the public as redevelopment work progressed. Local authorities, including the GRP and Fire Service, are on-site, and restoration efforts are in full gear.

(With inputs from agencies.)