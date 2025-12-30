Left Menu

Eurostar Train Disruption Causes Travel Chaos Between Britain and France

Eurostar has suspended cross-Channel train services due to a power supply issue in the tunnel linking Britain and France. The disruption impacts a major European rail corridor amidst the busy winter season, causing severe delays. The expected resumption of service remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Eurostar has indefinitely suspended its cross-Channel train services between London and continental Europe due to a power supply malfunction in the tunnel connecting Britain and France, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

According to a statement on its website, Eurostar, the high-speed train operator, has cautioned passengers about severe delays but has yet to provide a timeline for the resumption of services. The spokesperson declined to specify the number of passengers affected by the service interruption.

The disruption has significantly impacted one of Europe's busiest international rail routes during the peak winter travel season, with services to major destinations such as Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Disneyland Paris from London being affected. Tunnel operator Getlink has not issued an immediate comment on the situation.

