Left Menu

Complex Ties: Navigating the Intricate India-US Trade Dynamics

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describes the India-US relationship as complex, hoping for eventual alignment despite a 50% tariff imposed by Trump on India's Russian oil purchases. Prime Minister Modi stands firm on protecting domestic interests, while Bessent believes surplus nations like India should be concerned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:26 IST
Complex Ties: Navigating the Intricate India-US Trade Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the relationship between India and the US as 'very complicated,' during an interview with Fox Business. He expressed optimism that both countries would find common ground in the long run despite recent tensions.

His statement comes in the wake of President Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on India for its purchase of Russian oil, bringing total tariffs to 50 percent. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has firmly declared his dedication to prioritizing the interests of India's farmers and small industries.

Bessent noted that trade negotiations have been ongoing since April 2, 2025, yet a conclusive deal remains elusive. He reiterated concerns about India's high tariffs and trade surplus with the US, emphasizing that surplus countries should be more concerned in trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AIBOC Slams Government's Plan to Privatise IDBI Bank

AIBOC Slams Government's Plan to Privatise IDBI Bank

 India
2
NEUFC's Historic Durand Cup Triumph Celebrated

NEUFC's Historic Durand Cup Triumph Celebrated

 India
3
Delhi Launches Innovative In Situ Water Treatment for Polluted Drains

Delhi Launches Innovative In Situ Water Treatment for Polluted Drains

 India
4
Delhi Police Nab 'Gala Ghotu Gang' Members After Intense Battle

Delhi Police Nab 'Gala Ghotu Gang' Members After Intense Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025