Complex Ties: Navigating the Intricate India-US Trade Dynamics
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describes the India-US relationship as complex, hoping for eventual alignment despite a 50% tariff imposed by Trump on India's Russian oil purchases. Prime Minister Modi stands firm on protecting domestic interests, while Bessent believes surplus nations like India should be concerned.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the relationship between India and the US as 'very complicated,' during an interview with Fox Business. He expressed optimism that both countries would find common ground in the long run despite recent tensions.
His statement comes in the wake of President Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on India for its purchase of Russian oil, bringing total tariffs to 50 percent. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has firmly declared his dedication to prioritizing the interests of India's farmers and small industries.
Bessent noted that trade negotiations have been ongoing since April 2, 2025, yet a conclusive deal remains elusive. He reiterated concerns about India's high tariffs and trade surplus with the US, emphasizing that surplus countries should be more concerned in trade disputes.
