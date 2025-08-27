Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a New Industrial Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked among the top five states in the country for factory units and employment in the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2023-24, marking a significant shift from its former 'BIMARU' status to an industrial leader, the state government announced on Wednesday.

The ASI report revealed that the industrial sector in Uttar Pradesh saw a 5.92% increase in employment for 2023-24, attributing the creation of over 5.7 million jobs to this growth over the last decade. Uttar Pradesh joins Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka in the top five for employment share, holding an 8% national share.

The state also ranks 4th nationally in the number of factories, with an 8.51% share, trailing behind Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The government attributes this growth to a conducive investment environment, spurring both domestic and international factory setups, and robust policies supporting both traditional and new industry sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)