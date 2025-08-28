Asian Markets Teeter Amid Nvidia's Mixed Signals and Dollar's Dip

Asian markets experienced fluctuations on Thursday, driven by powerful earnings from AI leader Nvidia. Yet, concerns lingered over its China operations, pressuring stocks. The dollar's instability accompanied bets on an upcoming rate cut.

Major indices like MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares swung, mirroring movements in U.S. futures impacted by Nvidia's after-hours drop. Investors remain wary of Nvidia's ties to China amidst ongoing trade tensions.

Amid this, the dollar faced defensive trading as traders anticipated an interest rate cut. This followed dovish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and geopolitical dynamics affecting global markets.

