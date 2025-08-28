Asian Markets Teeter Amid Nvidia's Mixed Signals and Dollar's Dip
Asian stocks fluctuated following Nvidia's strong earnings but worries about its China business. The dollar is weakened amid speculation of a U.S. rate cut, while global investors react to various geopolitical and economic changes, shifting focus between major markets and currencies.
Asian markets experienced fluctuations on Thursday, driven by powerful earnings from AI leader Nvidia. Yet, concerns lingered over its China operations, pressuring stocks. The dollar's instability accompanied bets on an upcoming rate cut.
Major indices like MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares swung, mirroring movements in U.S. futures impacted by Nvidia's after-hours drop. Investors remain wary of Nvidia's ties to China amidst ongoing trade tensions.
Amid this, the dollar faced defensive trading as traders anticipated an interest rate cut. This followed dovish signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and geopolitical dynamics affecting global markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enhanced Games vs Sporting Authorities: A Billion-Dollar Legal Clash
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Political Pressure
Dollar's Dance: Market Holds Breath Amid Fed Drama and Economic Data
Dollar Dances: Fed Moves and Global Market Reactions
Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors