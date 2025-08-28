Left Menu

Mainland China Stocks Rebound Amidst Market Volatility

Mainland China's stocks bounced back after a sharp drop, with the Shanghai Composite and blue-chip CSI300 indices showing gains. Tech stocks, especially semiconductors, led the recovery. Hong Kong shares, however, continued to drop, influenced by losses in Meituan due to increased competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:20 IST
Mainland China Stocks Rebound Amidst Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China's stocks experienced a rebound on Thursday following a stark decline, as investors weighed the longevity of the current rally. Contrastingly, Hong Kong shares continued their descent.

At midday, the Shanghai Composite index showed a modest 0.07% increase to 3,803.08 points, recovering from its largest drop since April. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose by 0.69%. Notably, semiconductor stocks surged, with the sector's sub-index climbing 4.1%.

In a significant move, GF Fund Management lifted investment restrictions on a tech-focused feeder fund, reversing a previous cap that had jittered the markets. This bolstered China's tech stocks, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined due to Meituan's profit fall in a competitive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025