Mainland China Stocks Rebound Amidst Market Volatility

Mainland China's stocks experienced a rebound on Thursday following a stark decline, as investors weighed the longevity of the current rally. Contrastingly, Hong Kong shares continued their descent.

At midday, the Shanghai Composite index showed a modest 0.07% increase to 3,803.08 points, recovering from its largest drop since April. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose by 0.69%. Notably, semiconductor stocks surged, with the sector's sub-index climbing 4.1%.

In a significant move, GF Fund Management lifted investment restrictions on a tech-focused feeder fund, reversing a previous cap that had jittered the markets. This bolstered China's tech stocks, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined due to Meituan's profit fall in a competitive environment.

