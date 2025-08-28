Navigating Tariffs: India's Strategic Response to Global Trade Challenges

The Department of Economic Affairs under India's Ministry of Finance has issued a report addressing the broader implications of newly imposed US tariffs on Indian exports. While initial impacts are limited, secondary and tertiary economic challenges may arise, affecting supply chains, inflation, and competitiveness in global markets.

The Prime Minister is spearheading initiatives to navigate these obstacles by enhancing growth and economic stability. A key measure includes forming a Task Force for Next-Generation Reforms, focusing on regulatory simplification and reducing compliance costs to benefit start-ups and MSMEs. Upcoming GST reforms aim to reduce the tax load on essentials, thereby boosting household consumption.

A recent rating upgrade may support economic momentum through lower borrowing costs and increased foreign investments. India is actively pursuing a diversified trade strategy, securing FTAs with the UK and EFTA, and negotiating with other significant partners. However, offsetting export shortfalls due to US tariffs remains a challenge without immediate solutions.