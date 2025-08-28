PPS Trucking Expands BharatBenz Network with New Ayodhya Workshops

PPS Trucking, renowned for its extensive automotive network, has expanded its BharatBenz presence with the inauguration of three new service workshops in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. This development enhances the company's commitment to providing exceptional service to commercial vehicle owners, highlighted by the state-of-the-art facilities now available in the region.

The newly launched workshop in Ayodhya, strategically positioned on the busy Ayodhya-Lucknow Highway, features advanced service bays and a dedicated professional team offering round-the-clock support. With this, customers can expect quicker access to high-quality service and genuine spare parts, ensuring greater vehicle uptime and customer profitability.

With the addition of these touchpoints, PPS Trucking's BharatBenz network extends to a substantial 59 locations across seven states and union territories. This expansion exemplifies an ongoing commitment to elevate the ownership experience for BharatBenz customers across Central and Eastern India.