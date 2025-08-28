Sloan India Unveils Pioneering Flushometer Innovations for Sustainable Restrooms

In an impressive stride towards innovative plumbing solutions, Sloan India, a subsidiary of the US-based Sloan Valve Company, has launched two groundbreaking flushometer products. Unveiled on August 28 in New Delhi, the TruFlush Manual Dual-Flush Flushometer features a unique 20mm inlet, claiming the title as an industry first. Alongside it, the TruFlush Sensor Dual-Flush, Sloan's first sensor-based dual-flush system, aims to comply with green building standards, showcasing the company's commitment to sustainable development.

The introduction of the 20mm inlet TruFlush Dual-Flush Flushometer is said to revolutionize plumbing design in India by significantly reducing piping costs without compromising efficient flushing power. By integrating the device into state-of-the-art plumbing infrastructures, developers can avoid the traditional ledge walls, thereby increasing usable space in compact restrooms. As regulatory bodies like LEED and IGBC push for the use of treated water in non-potable applications, Sloan's TruFlush products are positioned as the singular tested option capable of handling India's diverse water conditions.

Anil Sawhney, Managing Director of Sloan India, underscored the importance of these innovations by highlighting the rapid transformation in India's construction and infrastructure sectors. He remarked that these sectors increasingly view efficiency, sustainability, and user experience as critical prerequisites. The launch of these products reinforces Sloan India's role as a leader in water-efficient restroom technologies, providing practical, sustainable, and space-efficient alternatives to conventional systems while aligning with the nation's urban growth strategies.