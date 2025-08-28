Adani Group's Record-Breaking EBITDA Surge Signals Strong Infrastructure Growth

The Adani Group has achieved a record-breaking EBITDA of Rs 90,572 crore for the trailing twelve months, marking the highest figures in its history, as announced on Thursday. This achievement is attributed to robust performance in its core infrastructure and clean energy sectors, coupled with emerging contributions from its airports division.

Particularly, Adani's quarterly EBITDA for April-June reached Rs 23,793 crore, with major contributions from utilities, transport, and incubation businesses under Adani Enterprises. Emerging infrastructure assets, such as airports and renewable energy, surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in EBITDA for the first time.

Despite a decline in coal trading, the group's overall growth, bolstered by sustained advances in incubating businesses and Adani Green Energy, supports its Rs 1.5 lakh crore annual capital expenditure plan. The group's low leverage remains globally competitive with a net debt to EBITDA ratio at 2.6x, while liquidity stands at a strong Rs 53,843 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)