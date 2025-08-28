Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways has launched a special train to facilitate the smooth return journey of tourists stranded due to recent disruptions. The train will travel from Jammu to New Delhi, scheduling crucial stops like Kathua and Pathankot Cantonment, according to railway officials.

Recent heavy rains caused havoc, leading to the cancellation of 58 trains and disruptions in others. This has predominantly affected pilgrims from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, leaving them marooned at various stations. Babita Jaiswal, a pilgrim, voiced concerns over the lack of transportation and essential facilities for stranded passengers.

Despite an initial respite from the weather allowing six train services to operate briefly, heavy rainfall resumed, forcing services to halt again. In response, railway authorities and local NGOs collaborated to provide food and temporary accommodations to passengers at affected stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)