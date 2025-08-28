India's Underrated Gains from Discounted Russian Oil Imports

India's purported benefits from discounted Russian oil imports, initially speculated to range between USD 10 billion to USD 25 billion annually, are significantly lower, amounting to just USD 2.5 billion, according to a report from brokerage CLSA.

Following the Ukraine war, India's imports from Russia surged, driven by attractive discounts offered by the Russian government. However, the actual financial advantages are diminished due to shipping, insurance, and reinsurance costs, with the discount falling from USD 8.5 to USD 1.5 per barrel over time. Despite criticism from the Trump administration, India maintains that its oil import strategy does not contravene any global trade regulations.

The potential cessation of Russian oil imports by India could lead to a spike in global crude prices, affecting inflation worldwide. Despite this scenario, India's sustained imports play a critical role in stabilizing global oil prices and demonstrate its autonomy in international trade relations.