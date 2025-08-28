Rekha Gupta Revives U-Special Buses: A New Era for Delhi Students

In a bid to facilitate student travel across Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reintroduced the U-Special bus service, offering an environmentally friendly and convenient transportation option for Delhi University students.

Launched with 25 electric buses, the service covers 67 colleges and major educational institutions, strengthening connectivity along over 25 routes. Gupta emphasized the importance of these buses for students, describing them as a 'moving world of friendship and laughter.'

Equipped with modern amenities such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and QR code-accessible music, these buses seek to transform commuting into a lively experience. Gupta assured that more buses would be added and efforts are underway to offer students concessional metro passes.

