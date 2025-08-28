Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Revives U-Special Buses: A New Era for Delhi Students

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta re-launches the U-Special bus service to offer Delhi University students a convenient and eco-friendly travel option. The service, featuring electric buses equipped with modern amenities, aims to ease student commutes and enhance the connectivity between educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(gupta_rekha)
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to facilitate student travel across Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reintroduced the U-Special bus service, offering an environmentally friendly and convenient transportation option for Delhi University students.

Launched with 25 electric buses, the service covers 67 colleges and major educational institutions, strengthening connectivity along over 25 routes. Gupta emphasized the importance of these buses for students, describing them as a 'moving world of friendship and laughter.'

Equipped with modern amenities such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and QR code-accessible music, these buses seek to transform commuting into a lively experience. Gupta assured that more buses would be added and efforts are underway to offer students concessional metro passes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

