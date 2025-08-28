Left Menu

Snehaa Organics Launches IPO: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth

Snehaa Organics Limited, a Hyderabad-based chemical service provider, opens its Initial Public Offering (IPO) from August 29 to September 2, 2025, aiming to amplify its working capital and enhance operational efficiencies. The company boasts a strong recovery rate in solvent recovery and a solid customer base.

Snehaa Organics Limited Announces Opening Of Initial Public Offering (IPO) On August 29, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
Snehaa Organics Limited, headquartered in Hyderabad, has unveiled plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to further its growth in the solvent recovery and purification sector. The IPO, set to open on August 29, 2025, and close on September 2, 2025, will be a 100% book-built issue.

The company specializes in providing advanced solvent recovery and purification solutions to the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, utilizing cutting-edge distillation technologies that align with circular-economy principles. Operating at 88% capacity with 90-95% solvent recovery efficiency, Snehaa Organics has a reputable customer base with 80% repeat orders.

The proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards strengthening working capital requirements, repaying loans, and covering general corporate expenses. Managing Director Mr. Nandigala Venkata Sai Kiran expressed confidence in their sustainable business model, while Fast Track Finsec Private Limited's Mr. Vikas Kumar Verma emphasized the investment opportunities presented by the company's robust financial performance.

