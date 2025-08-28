Delhi's DEVI Buses Impress Norwegian Delegation in EV Policy Talks
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh met with a Norwegian delegation to discuss electric vehicle (EV) policy and adoption. The delegation praised Delhi's DEVI buses for last-mile connectivity. Discussions covered EV experiences in Oslo and policy interventions in charging, public transport, and parking.
28-08-2025
Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Singh engaged in a crucial discussion with a Norwegian delegation on Thursday, focusing on the city's electric vehicle policy and its successful adoption.
The Norwegian think tank delegation expressed admiration for Delhi's DEVI electric buses, particularly praising their role in enhancing last-mile connectivity. Singh emphasized the commitment to learn from Norway's experiences and policies.
The meetings covered a range of electric vehicle policy interventions such as charging infrastructure, public transport utilization, and parking solutions, with both parties eager to share valuable insights and experiences.
