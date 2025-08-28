Left Menu

Delhi's DEVI Buses Impress Norwegian Delegation in EV Policy Talks

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh met with a Norwegian delegation to discuss electric vehicle (EV) policy and adoption. The delegation praised Delhi's DEVI buses for last-mile connectivity. Discussions covered EV experiences in Oslo and policy interventions in charging, public transport, and parking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:16 IST
Delhi's DEVI Buses Impress Norwegian Delegation in EV Policy Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Transport Minister Pankaj Singh engaged in a crucial discussion with a Norwegian delegation on Thursday, focusing on the city's electric vehicle policy and its successful adoption.

The Norwegian think tank delegation expressed admiration for Delhi's DEVI electric buses, particularly praising their role in enhancing last-mile connectivity. Singh emphasized the commitment to learn from Norway's experiences and policies.

The meetings covered a range of electric vehicle policy interventions such as charging infrastructure, public transport utilization, and parking solutions, with both parties eager to share valuable insights and experiences.

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Mo...

 Global
2
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

 Global
4
High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025