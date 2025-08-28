India's First Music and Content Incubator Sparks Creative Revolution

In a groundbreaking effort to reshape India's creative landscape, Youth Music, under the leadership of Ketki Pandit, has teamed up with Noida International University (NIU) to introduce the country's first-ever Music and Content Incubator.

The launch event featured Dr. Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor of NIU, and a high-profile panel, including celebrity composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee and renowned advertising composer Hanif Shaikh. The incubator will function via two specialized schools: the School of Music & IP Management and the School of Content & Media Management.

Students will benefit from practical opportunities in real-world projects, such as films and digital marketing, bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. This initiative is poised to lead a national movement, equipping India's youth for a promising future in the global creative sphere.

