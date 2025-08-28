Left Menu

India's First Music and Content Incubator Sparks Creative Revolution

Youth Music and Noida International University have launched India's first Music and Content Incubator to nurture aspiring musicians and creators. By integrating education with industry expertise, this initiative aims to equip the next generation with essential skills for sustainable success in the global creative economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:58 IST
India's First Music and Content Incubator Sparks Creative Revolution
Youth Music Founder Ketki Pandit Launches India's First Music & Content Incubator at Noida International University. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking effort to reshape India's creative landscape, Youth Music, under the leadership of Ketki Pandit, has teamed up with Noida International University (NIU) to introduce the country's first-ever Music and Content Incubator.

The launch event featured Dr. Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor of NIU, and a high-profile panel, including celebrity composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee and renowned advertising composer Hanif Shaikh. The incubator will function via two specialized schools: the School of Music & IP Management and the School of Content & Media Management.

Students will benefit from practical opportunities in real-world projects, such as films and digital marketing, bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. This initiative is poised to lead a national movement, equipping India's youth for a promising future in the global creative sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

 Bangladesh
2
Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS chief Bhagwat.

Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS ch...

 India
3
Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

 Germany
4
Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025