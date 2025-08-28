Left Menu

Wardwizard's Joy E-Bikes Revolutionize EV Market with Battery Swap Model

Wardwizard Innovations partners with Battery Smart to launch a battery swapping model for Joy e-bikes, cutting vehicle costs by 20-30%. This model makes EVs more affordable and resolves range anxiety by providing pay-per-use swappable batteries, thus making electric travel more accessible across key Indian metros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:35 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd has entered a strategic partnership with Battery Smart to establish a battery swapping infrastructure at select dealerships. This initiative introduces a 'battery-as-a-service' model, allowing customers to purchase Joy e-bikes without a battery, potentially reducing costs by 20-30%, according to Wardwizard.

Customers can now utilize swappable batteries provided by Battery Smart on a pay-as-you-use basis, significantly lowering the barrier to EV ownership. This partnership aims to make electric vehicles more accessible and cost-effective.

Initially, the new battery technology will feature on Joy e-bike models like Globe and Gen Next, with additional models in development. These vehicles will enable seamless battery swaps at Battery Smart's extensive network of swapping stations currently operating in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The rollout is expected to continue expanding progressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

