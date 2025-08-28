Economic Undercurrents: Unemployment Trends Amidst Slow Growth

In a recent move, fewer Americans have filed for unemployment benefits last week, spotlighting employers' efforts to retain their workers even as economic growth slackens.

The Labour Department's report reveals a decrease of 5,000 in benefit applications to 229,000 for the week ending August 23, showcasing a steady holding pattern in the labor market.

Amidst a backdrop of slowing growth and potential tariff impacts, the Federal Reserve is considering rate cuts next month to stimulate borrowing and economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)