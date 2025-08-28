Left Menu

US Economy Rebounds Amid Trade War Fluctuations

The US economy rebounded in the spring following a downturn in the first quarter due to trade war impacts. The GDP grew at a 3.3% annual rate, driven by reduced imports and increased consumer spending. However, private and federal investments saw significant declines, affecting overall economic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:22 IST
US Economy Rebounds Amid Trade War Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

After a first-quarter slump influenced by President Donald Trump's trade wars, the US economy made a comeback this spring. According to an updated report from the Commerce Department, the nation's GDP grew at a 3.3% annual pace from April to June, recovering from a 0.5% decline in early 2025.

This economic recovery was primarily propelled by a sharp downturn in imports, falling at a rate of 29.8%, following earlier stockpiling before tariffs. Consumer spending, which makes up 70% of the GDP, modestly increased, contributing positively to the growth. Yet, private investment fell drastically at a 13.8% pace, the steepest since the 2020 pandemic.

Despite stronger underlying strength indicators, federal spending also decreased significantly. Trump's protectionist tariffs raise concerns among economists about potential inflation and raised costs. Additionally, the inconsistent imposition of tariffs has left businesses uncertain regarding investments and hiring in the current economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted

Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted

 Global
2
Political Storm Brews Over Dharmasthala: BJP vs Congress

Political Storm Brews Over Dharmasthala: BJP vs Congress

 India
3
Deadly Altercation in Delhi: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing

Deadly Altercation in Delhi: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing

 India
4
Diplomatic Reboot: Canada and India's New Envoys Signal Thawing Tensions

Diplomatic Reboot: Canada and India's New Envoys Signal Thawing Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025