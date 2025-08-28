RwandAir Expands Fleet with New Boeing 737-800s, Strengthening Reliability

RwandAir has strengthened its fleet and operations with the recent addition of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft in August 2025, marking a significant step in improving reliability, minimizing disruptions, and enhancing the travel experience for its passengers. One of the newly delivered aircraft has already entered service, while the second is undergoing final preparations before joining scheduled flights.

In addition to the new deliveries, several of RwandAir’s existing aircraft that had been undergoing technical servicing have now returned to operation. The airline also confirmed that a third aircraft is expected in Q4 2025, further boosting capacity and resilience.

Addressing Recent Operational Challenges

Over the past few months, RwandAir faced unexpected technical disruptions that temporarily reduced its available fleet, resulting in schedule adjustments and, at times, delays and cancellations. These challenges, while temporary, impacted customer travel plans and drew attention to the importance of maintaining operational stability.

With aircraft now back in service and fresh deliveries joining the fleet, the airline has resolved these challenges. The strengthened operations will enable the airline to run more reliable schedules and restore confidence among its passengers.

Leadership Commitment to Passengers

RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo expressed her appreciation to passengers for their patience during the disruptions:

“RwandAir is pleased to have resolved the challenges to our schedules over the last weeks, and to welcome our aircraft back into operation. We sincerely apologise to all of our customers whose travel plans were disrupted during this period, and thank them for their patience. Together with the arrival of new aircraft, the strengthened fleet will enable us to improve reliability, strengthen our schedules, and deliver an even better travel experience to all our passengers.”

The New Boeing 737-800 Aircraft

The Boeing 737-800s are configured with 12 Business Class seats and 162 Economy Class seats, designed to provide a balance of comfort and efficiency. These aircraft will primarily serve short- and medium-haul routes within Africa and select regional destinations, where frequency and reliability are key to connecting business and leisure travelers.

The 737-800 remains one of the most successful and reliable models in Boeing’s 737 Next-Generation family, valued for its fuel efficiency, operational versatility, and passenger comfort.

Long-Haul Growth with Airbus A330-200

Looking ahead, RwandAir has also confirmed the expected arrival of a wide-body Airbus A330-200 in Q4 2025. This aircraft will significantly enhance the airline’s long-haul network, particularly on routes connecting Africa with Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The A330-200’s capacity, range, and cargo capability will enable RwandAir to strengthen its hub in Kigali and support Rwanda’s broader ambition to become a leading aviation and tourism hub in Africa.

Strategic Fleet Expansion and Modernisation

The latest fleet developments align with RwandAir’s strategic vision of modernising its fleet and diversifying its capacity with both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. The focus is two-fold:

Strengthening intra-Africa travel by expanding frequencies and improving reliability across regional routes.

Connecting Africa to the world, with enhanced long-haul services leveraging Kigali’s geographic position as a convenient transit hub.

This balanced strategy ensures that RwandAir can serve the fast-growing African aviation market while also positioning itself as a competitive carrier on the global stage.

A Growing Role in African Aviation

RwandAir’s investments in fleet renewal and network expansion reflect the broader growth of aviation in Africa, a continent where air travel demand is projected to double over the next two decades. With a young and modern fleet, RwandAir is positioning itself to capture a share of this growth, improve connectivity within the continent, and serve as a gateway linking Africa to international markets.

As the airline continues to build resilience after global and regional challenges in the aviation sector, its recent acquisitions send a strong message: RwandAir is committed to growth, reliability, and world-class service for its passengers.