Priyanka Gandhi Urges Quick Action on Thamarassery Landslides

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called on Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the restoration of traffic on the Thamarassery pass, which has experienced severe blockages due to landslides.

In her letter, Gandhi underscores the critical importance of the pass as Wayanad's sole connection to Kozhikode, emphasizing the distress its blockage is causing local residents, especially for health-related travel.

She has pushed for the immediate dispatch of an expert committee to evaluate the situation and recommended constructing an alternative route to mitigate similar issues in the future. Recent heavy rains have exacerbated land instability, complicating transportation efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)