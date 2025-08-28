DGCA Extends IndiGo's Lease for Turkish Aircraft Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a six-month lease extension to operate two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, sources revealed on Thursday. This move follows an initial three-month extension that was to be the final extension granted.

The decision arrives amidst geopolitical disputes involving Turkiye's support for Pakistan after India's military strikes against terrorist camps. This has posed challenges for the aviation industry and prompted the DGCA to provide this extension, ensuring IndiGo maintains crucial flight connections during high travel periods.

The extended lease permits IndiGo to continue utilizing the Turkish Airlines aircraft under a wet/damp lease arrangement, which includes maintenance and crew provisions. IndiGo is expected to explore alternative leasing arrangements and remain fully compliant with aviation regulations throughout the extended period.