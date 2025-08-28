Left Menu

DGCA Extends IndiGo's Lease for Turkish Aircraft Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The DGCA has extended IndiGo's lease for two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines until February 2026, despite earlier stating no more extensions would be granted. This decision comes in response to geopolitical tensions and aims to support Indian aviation by maintaining connections during peak travel seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:40 IST
DGCA Extends IndiGo's Lease for Turkish Aircraft Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a six-month lease extension to operate two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, sources revealed on Thursday. This move follows an initial three-month extension that was to be the final extension granted.

The decision arrives amidst geopolitical disputes involving Turkiye's support for Pakistan after India's military strikes against terrorist camps. This has posed challenges for the aviation industry and prompted the DGCA to provide this extension, ensuring IndiGo maintains crucial flight connections during high travel periods.

The extended lease permits IndiGo to continue utilizing the Turkish Airlines aircraft under a wet/damp lease arrangement, which includes maintenance and crew provisions. IndiGo is expected to explore alternative leasing arrangements and remain fully compliant with aviation regulations throughout the extended period.

TRENDING

1
Crisis in Gaza: UN Calls for Urgent Aid Amidst Looming Catastrophe

Crisis in Gaza: UN Calls for Urgent Aid Amidst Looming Catastrophe

 Global
2
High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine

High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine

 Turkey
3
Thrilling Matches Unfold at US Open's Fifth Day

Thrilling Matches Unfold at US Open's Fifth Day

 Global
4
Life Sentence for Husband in Dowry Death Case

Life Sentence for Husband in Dowry Death Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025